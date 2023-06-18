Panel directs builder to pay Rs 40K to complainant for deficiency in services

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi, June 17

The Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Punjab, has directed ATS Infrastructure Pvt Ltd and ATS Golf Meadows to pay a compensation of Rs 40,000 for causing mental agony and harassment and litigation fee to Ashwani Gautam, an ATS Golf Meadows resident. The panel also ordered refund of Rs 50,000 open car parking charges along with 8 per cent interest from the date of deposit till actual realisation.

Gautam himself argued that the builder was not entitled to receive the amount for open car parking. Gautam had also argued that the builder handed over the possession of the apartment on March 3, 2015, whereas he produced the completion certificate in the court in much later date (24.9. 2019).

The court held it as a clear cut case of deficiency in services on the part of the builder. The complaint was initially dismissed by the state commission on the ground that the complainant was not a consumer but a real estate agent. The complainant filed an appeal in the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission which held him as a consumer and directed the state commission to decide the complaint on its merit.

Earlier plaint dismissed

