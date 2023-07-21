Panel dwells on road safety, traffic issues in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, July 20

Various traffic and road safety-related issues were deliberated on during a meeting of the District Road Safety Committee held here today.

Reviewing the action taken on previous decisions of the committee, Panchkula Deputy Commissioner Priyanka Soni, who chaired the meeting, said the current timing of traffic signals was not adequately synchronised with the traffic flow at some locations, resulting in snarl-ups. She asked the officials concerned to make amends for the seamless movement of traffic.

The issue of traffic congestion at the Amartex chowk was also discussed during the meeting following which it was decided to constrict a slip road to mitigate the problem.

Emphasising the installation of blinkers at the T-point between Sector 1 and 2, the DC said the location was sensitive and required blinkers to prevent any untoward incident.

The Health Department was directed to enhance the response time of ambulances in case of accidents, especially on national highways.

The meeting was attended by Regional Transport Authority secretary Hairatjeet Kaur, DCP (Traffic) Nikita Khattar, Panchkula SDM Mamta Sharma, Kalka SDM Ruchi Singh Bedi, ACP (Headquarter) Surinder Singh and officials of the NHAI and the district administration.

#Panchkula