Panel finds 232 advocates' membership invalid

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 18

The election committee of the District Bar Association (DBA), Chandigarh, has held the membership of 232 advocates of the association invalid as they have not paid the prescribed membership fee.

The committee has referred the finding to the Bar Council of the Punjab and Haryana to take a final decision on the validity as voters for the election to the DBA, which are scheduled to be held on December 16 this year.

The Bar Council has directed the election committee, comprising returning officer Rajesh Sharma and assistant returning officers Sunil Kumar, Mandeep Kumar, Poonam Thakur and Hitesh Raj Sharma, to decide the issue of waiver of membership fee by the DBA in the past two years to members.

The Bar Council passed the direction after it received complaints from some members claiming their fee was illegally waived at the time of enrolment and they wanted to pay the dues.

On the complaint, the Bar Council directed the association secretary to submit a report on members enrolled while exempting the fee in the past two years.

The committee sought from the DBA the list of such members whose fee was waived. The DBA claimed fee in 2021-22 was partially waived owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. The waiver was aimed at not burdening newly enrolled members with hefty fee and there was no personal interest behind the waiver.

The committee in its report said the membership of advocates who had not paid the fee while applying was not valid, adding some had subsequently cleared their dues before October 31. The question of voting right of such advocates in the upcoming elections arose only when they became bona fide members, it observed.

However, it said since such advocates were not given a hearing due to paucity of time, any adverse decision might affect their future prospects and their seniority at Bar.

Since most of such advocates believed they were bona fide members even though they chose to seek a waiver, the panel recommended that those who cleared their dues on or before November 22 up to 5 pm be deemed to be bona fide members from the date of their enrolment. It would also result in financial gain to the DBA, it said.

It added since its powers were confined to the affairs of the election process, it was for the Bar Council to decide on the validity of membership while taking a lenient view.

Gurtej Singh Grewal, honorary secretary, Bar Council, said he had not perused the report yet.