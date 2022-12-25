Panel identifies six students

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 24

More than six students involved in a ragging incident, which took place in full public view at the Chandigarh College of Architecture (CCA), have been identified.

The fact-finding committee is still investigating the matter and more students are likely to be identified.

“The anti-ragging committee has spotted six students, directly involved in this indiscipline. Parents of these students have been called and the punishment for their act has already been recommended by the committee. The fact-finding committee is still on the job to identify more students,” said Professor Sangeeta Bagga, officiating Principal, Chandigarh College of Architecture.

On Friday, a video shared by an unverified account user, showcased senior students physically assaulting one of the first-year students of the Chandigarh College of Architecture and asking other students to sit in a line and wait for their turn.

Both male and female students were caught instructing the first-year students to queue up and wait for their turn. Senior students were even heard encouraging nearby attendees to beat the victim (student).