 Panel imposes Rs 9.3-cr green cost on MC for defying norms : The Tribune India

Panel imposes Rs 9.3-cr green cost on MC for defying norms

CPCC levies Rs 1.2-cr compensation on UT’s Engineering Wing

Panel imposes Rs 9.3-cr green cost on MC for defying norms

MC has failed to comply with sewage treatment plant discharge norms.



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, November 14

For failing to comply with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directions, the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC) has imposed a whopping Rs 9.30-crore environmental compensation on the Municipal Corporation and Rs 1.20 crore on the Engineering Department of the UT Administration.

The CPCC has also served a show-cause notice on the UT Estate Officer, asking why Rs 1.50-crore cost should not be imposed on it.

As far as the civic body is concerned, an environmental compensation of Rs 5.60 crore has been imposed as the sewage treatment plants (STPs) under the MC were not found to be complying with the biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) levels of under 10 mg/l and faecal coliform levels of under 100 MPN/100 ml.

Further, an environmental compensation of Rs 3 crore has been levied on the MC for its failure in management and processing of municipal solid waste of the city. Another Rs 70-lakh cost has been imposed for failing to bio-remediate old waste on a 20-acre dumpsite.

The CPCC has also directed the Engineering Department of the UT Administration to pay Rs 60 lakh in compensation for not meeting the prescribed norms at the Raipur Kalan-II STP. Another Rs 60-lakh compensation has been levied for N-choe not being found to be complying with the latest discharge standards.

In its notice to the Estate Officer, the CPCC has sought a reply within 15 days as to why Rs 1.50-crore compensation should not be imposed on it for its failure to commence in-situ remediation of drains.

The charges have been levied after show-cause notices were served and reminders sent for compliance of the NGT directions.

The STPs and drains are visited by the CPCC every month. These costs are for a period of one to two years till September 2022. These facts were submitted in an affidavit by the CPCC to the NGT with regards to an ongoing case.

The MC, for its part, has submitted the ongoing upgrade of all five STPs in the city is set to be completed by February 2023.

Work on the Diggian STP is to be completed by February 28 next year, while the upgrade of the other four at 3BRD, Dhanas, Raipur Khurd and Raipur Kalan will be completed by January 31.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

Live-in partner chops woman's body into 35 pieces, dumps them at various places in Delhi

2
Punjab

Indian-origin Sikh wins NSW Australian of the Year award

3
Diaspora

Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians to benefit

4
Sports t20 world cup final

England captain Jos Buttler asked teammates Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid to step aside during celebrations; know why

5
Trending

Watch: Elderly Sikh man's adorable reaction on seeing his wife in her 'shaadi ka joda' goes viral; don't miss out on shy 'bibi' dressed as bride

6
Nation

3-year-old girl falls off train, father jumps out to save her; both die

7
Delhi

Delhi horror: Inspired by American crime show 'Dexter', trained chef was adept at using knife, bought big fridge to store body pieces

8
Delhi

Live-in partner murder: Shraddha’s friend first alerted family in September that she was ‘missing’

9
Himachal

Lahaul-Spiti receives fresh snow; traffic beyond Solang valley in Kullu affected

10
Punjab

Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hits Punjab's Amritsar

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: Sikh grandfather’s adorable reaction on seeing his wife in her ‘shaadi ka joda’ goes viral; don’t miss out on shy ‘bibi’ dressed as bride
Trending

Watch: Elderly Sikh man's adorable reaction on seeing his wife in her 'shaadi ka joda' goes viral; don't miss out on shy 'bibi' dressed as bride

Indian-origin Sikh wins 2023 NSW Australian of the Year award
Punjab

Indian-origin Sikh wins NSW Australian of the Year award

3-year-old girl falls off train, father jumps out to save her; both die
Nation

3-year-old girl falls off train, father jumps out to save her; both die

Permanent Indian residents can now be part of Canadian military
Diaspora

Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians to benefit

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups
Chandigarh

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities
Features

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release
Lifestyle

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release

Nihang finds love in Belgian kudi
Punjab

Nihang Sikh finds love in Belgian kudi

Top News

US, China pedal back tensions with Xi-Biden meet; Blinken visit in works

G20 Summit: US, China pedal back tensions with Xi-Biden meet; Blinken visit in works

As first step, both nations agree to reopen communication li...

Presidency theme: ‘World one family’

India’s G20 Presidency theme: 'World one family'

India will officially assume G20 Presidency from December 1

SC: Conversion by force ‘very serious’, affects national security

Supreme Court: Conversion by force 'very serious', affects national security

WPI drops to 19-month low of 8.39%

Wholesale price index drops to 19-month low of 8.39%

Retail inflation falls to 6.77% due to easing of prices in f...

No funds for mid-day meals, Karnal teachers spend from own pocket

No funds for mid-day meals, Karnal teachers spend from own pocket

Mid-day meals are served to around 95,000 students in 778 Ka...


Cities

View All

Nephew brain behind Ranjit Avenue snatching case in Amritsar: Cops

Nephew brain behind Ranjit Avenue snatching case in Amritsar: Cops

Dengue count 304 in Amritsar district

20% paddy straw as fuel: Brick-kiln owners question govt’s capability

No arrival in 2 days, parmal procurement ends

Police Commissioner meets Sudhir Suri's family, to assess probe

Woman cop undergoes gender change surgery

Punjab woman cop undergoes gender change surgery

Bathinda: Ambulance driver suspended for inflated fuel bills

'Lift & loot' gang busted in Bathinda

Jhuriwala site not suitable for waste facility, says NGT panel

Jhuriwala site not suitable for waste facility, says NGT panel

IAF Heritage Centre gets go-ahead

Drizzle brings nip in the air

30% hit-&-run cases since 2017 untraced in city: RTI

New Mohali SSP takes charge, says will turn heat on anti-social elements

Dream big for developed India, Prez tells children

Dream big for developed India, President Droupadi Murmu tells children

Man strangles live-in partner in Delhi, chops body into 35 pieces; held

L-G recommends disciplinary action against former Delhi Waqf Board CEO

Over 1K duped online, 20 held

Counter BJP with facts: Kharge to Congress workers

Need mass movement to save Punjab’s environment: Experts

Need mass movement to save Punjab’s environment: Experts

Jalandhar's Bir village leads from front, sets an example in managing stubble

Jalandhar: Railway force holds drive to check child trafficking

I-T raids end in Jalandhar after 4 days

57th Punjab Police Games and Athletics Meet begins

Four held for killing 28-year-old man

Four held for killing 28-year-old man

Cop dies by 'suicide' at police station

Candlelight protests highlight poor amenities

4 nabbed for stealing mobikes, snatching mobiles in two cases

Man booked for stalking 42-yr-old woman