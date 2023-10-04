Panel makes uniform must for Panchkula MC staff

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 3

Members of the anti-encroachment team of the Panchkula Municipal Corporation (MC) and the employees stationed at paid parking lots in the city will now have to wear uniforms and ID cards while performing their duties.

The Enforcement/Encroachment Parking Committee arrived at the decision during a meeting chaired by Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal today.

The panel decided that the enforcement/encroachment staff would have to don T-shirts and jackets with the logo of the MC. The committee also decided that the Enforcement/Encroachment Officer would create a monthly duty roster for the staff so that they could carry out their duties smoothly. The team enforcement/encroachment team will be assigned four home guards.

The meeting also discussed matters related to parking in Sectors 8, 9, 10 and 14.

