Panel orders Rs 10K relief to flier for lost luggage

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 10

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed Go-Airlines India to pay Rs 10,000 as compensation to a city resident, Rajeev Sharma, who had lost his luggage while embarking on an overseas trip.

The commission has also directed the airline to pay Rs 7,000 to the complainant to cover his legal expenses.

According to the complainant, he had booked a trip to Bangkok from December 25 to 30, 2019.

He had spent Rs 22,276 on the ticket.

He emplaned for his destination on December 25, 2019, from Delhi, after depositing his bag, which contained five shirts, five pairs of pants, seven sets of innerwear, a shaving kit, three track suits and $500 in cash, to the airline staff.

The flight landed in Bangkok the same day, as per the schedule. Sharma was in for a shock as he alighted from the plane, as his bag was nowhere to be found.

He filed a complaint in that regard at the Bangkok airport. The airport authorities assured him that the bag would be recovered, but their efforts were of no avail. Sharma said it spoiled his whole trip.

The airline, however, contended that it was not to blame for the inconvenience faced by the complainant.

After hearing the arguments, the commission directed the airline to pay a sum of Rs 4,000 to the complainant. The commission has also directed the airline to pay an amount of Rs 10,000 to the complainant as compensation for causing him mental agony and an additional Rs 7,000 for covering his legal expenses.

Bag contained clothes, cash