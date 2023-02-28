Panel sanctions Rs 1.72cr to civic body

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 27

To improve air quality in the city, the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC) has again sanctioned an amount of Rs 1.72 crore to the Municipal Corporation (MC) for the procurement of a mechanical street sweeping machine and anti-smog guns.

National Clean air programme The National Clean Air Programme was launched on January 10, 2019 to address air pollution in 122 cities called non-attainment cities. Under this programme, Chandigarh is also considered a non-attainment city because air quality parameters, specifically particulate matter i.e. PM10 and PM2.5 level, here is above permissible limits.

The funds were sanctioned under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) of the Government of India.

In December last year, the CPCC had released Rs 1.72 crore to the MC, being one of the major stakeholder departments to achieve the desirable limits of the air quality parameters in achieving the desired air quality targets in Chandigarh.

An amount of Rs 1.72 crore has again been sanctioned to the civic body by the CPCC for the procurement of a mechanical street sweeping machine and anti-smog guns.

Mechanical street sweeping machine, which is powered by a motor and has suction cups, is used to clean roads and other surfaces efficiently. The machine uses a hose to move dirt and debris from the surface being cleaned. Anti-smog gun is a device that spews fine water droplets through high pressure propellers in air making a canopy effect and helping particles from air get increased in mass and settled by inertia. These equipment help in the reduction of particulate matter in the atmosphere and achieve the clean air goal.

It is a focused and time-bound scheme to implement various sectoral policies, strengthen monitoring and enhance public participation in more than 100 cities for effective air quality management.

The goal of this scheme is to meet prescribed annual average ambient air quality standards at all locations in the country in a stipulated timeframe (long-term). The aim of the programme is to achieve tentative national-level target of 20%-30% reduction of particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5) concentration by 2024.

There are several stakeholders departments in the city to implement the programme. These include MC, State Transport Authority, Department of Urban Planning, Chandigarh Transport Undertaking, Chandigarh Traffic Police, Department of Forest and Wildlife, Engineering Department of UT Administration, etc.

Major works that are being implemented in the city are utilisation of mechanical street sweeping machines, water sprinklers, greening and paving activities, installation of continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations, dissemination of air quality index among general public and awareness activities.