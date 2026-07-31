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Home / Chandigarh / Panel seeks report from Mohali DC, MC Commissioner

Panel seeks report from Mohali DC, MC Commissioner

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 08:11 AM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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Two days after a six-year-old boy drowned in Badhmajra, the Punjab State and Chandigarh Human Rights Commission has sought a report on the incident from the MC Commissioner and the Deputy Commissioner of Mohali.

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The commission took suo motu cognisance of a report titled “Boy drowns in rainwater-filled pit in Mohali” published in Chandigarh Tribune on July 29, and asked the officials to furnish a report before the next date of hearing, which is September 18.

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Virat, son of a migrant labourer, had drowned after falling into a rainwater-filled pit near a park under construction in the Jujhar Nagar area of Badhmajra on Tuesday afternoon.

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His father, Harikesh, was at work when the incident occurred. Following the rain, a deep pit had filled with water. Virat and five other children reportedly went there to bathe. Virat slipped into the deeper section of the pit and drowned.

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