Home / Chandigarh / Panel takes notice of poor air quality in Chandigarh

Panel takes notice of poor air quality in Chandigarh

Calls for a action taken report from the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Dec 19, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
File photo
The Punjab State and Chandigarh Human Rights Commission (PSHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of severe air pollution in Chandigarh and called for a action taken report from the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC).

The commission took suo motu cognizance of media reports on the sharp deterioration of air quality in Chandigarh.

The commission raised concern that the AQI level has crossed 400 in parts of the city, particularly around Sector 22, while several other areas recorded air quality in the “very poor’ “ategory for prolonged hours. The Commission observed that such levels of air pollution posed a serious threat to public health, especially to children, senior citizens, pregnant women and persons suffering from respiratory and cardiac ailments.

The commission says while extensive measures had been enforced in the NCR, including vehicular restrictions, traffic regulation and the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) pursuant to directions of the Supreme Court, the absence of comparable visible action in Chandigarh raises serious concerns regarding administrative preparedness and response.

The commission has listed the matter for further consideration on December 23.

