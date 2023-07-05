Panel takes notice of report on dog attack in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 4

Taking suo motu cognisance of a news report carried in these columns, “Two women attacked by a pack of dogs in Sector 28 in two days”, the Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC) today directed the placing of the matter before the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Commissioner.

The PSHRC Chairman, Justice Sant Parkash, made it clear that the commissioner “may look into the complaint and submit a report by the next date of hearing”.

In his order, Justice Sant Parkash asserted the commission had perused the detailed news item published in ‘The Tribune’ dated July 4 under heading “Two attacked by same pack of stray dogs in 2 days at Sector 28”.

It indicated that two women morning walkers were attacked by a pack of dogs outside a public park in Sector 28 in two days. “The commission takes suo motu cognisance of the matter. Accordingly, let the matter be put up before the Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh. A copy of the order, along with the copy of the complaint, be sent to Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh by email and by post for compliance,” he asserted.

The matter will now come up for further hearing on August 1.