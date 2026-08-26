DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Panel to focus on resolving grievances, protecting minority rights: NCM Chairman

Panel to focus on resolving grievances, protecting minority rights: NCM Chairman

Around 7,000 complaints pending before National Commission for Minorities, says Harjit Singh Grewal

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:16 PM Aug 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
National Commission for Minorities (NCM) Chairman Harjit Singh Grewal addressing a press conference in Chandigarh.
Advertisement

National Commission for Minorities (NCM) Chairman Harjit Singh Grewal, on Wednesday said the Commission was prioritising the resolution of pending grievances and strengthening its engagement with minority communities to protect their rights and promote justice, equality and inclusive development.

Advertisement

Addressing a press conference here, Grewal said around 7,000 complaints were pending before the Commission and efforts were being made to resolve them at the earliest in accordance with the law.

Advertisement

Grewal said his visit to Chandigarh was aimed at gathering suggestions and understanding issues concerning minority communities in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. The Commission had initiated outreach to different sections and stakeholders across the country and would continue to engage with community representatives to understand their social, religious, economic and administrative concerns, he said.

Advertisement

“Genuine grievances and suggestions would be examined within the Commission’s mandate,” he added.

Grewal said ensuring religious freedom and equal respect for all communities was an important constitutional principle. Referring to the situation in some other countries, he said India provided an environment where people of different faiths could freely practise their religion with dignity and security.

Advertisement

On issues concerning Sikh prisoners and their parole, Grewal said such matters fell within the jurisdiction of law and order and were dealt with in accordance with the applicable legal framework. He said the Commission would make all possible efforts within its mandate to examine issues affecting minority communities and facilitate appropriate resolution.

The NCM chairman also emphasised the importance of ensuring the safety, dignity and smooth pilgrimage of Sikh devotees travelling to religious destinations, including Sri Hemkunt Sahib.

Referring to matters concerning pilgrims in Uttarakhand, he said such issues should be addressed through dialogue, due process and coordination among the concerned authorities. He stressed the need for effective arrangements to facilitate safe and respectful pilgrimage to religious places across the country.

Grewal said the Commission would continue to work through dialogue, consultation and appropriate institutional mechanisms to protect minority rights and promote empowerment and inclusive development.

He also thanked community representatives and stakeholders for sharing their views and suggestions.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts