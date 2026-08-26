Panel to focus on resolving grievances, protecting minority rights: NCM Chairman

National Commission for Minorities (NCM) Chairman Harjit Singh Grewal, on Wednesday said the Commission was prioritising the resolution of pending grievances and strengthening its engagement with minority communities to protect their rights and promote justice, equality and inclusive development.

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Addressing a press conference here, Grewal said around 7,000 complaints were pending before the Commission and efforts were being made to resolve them at the earliest in accordance with the law.

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Grewal said his visit to Chandigarh was aimed at gathering suggestions and understanding issues concerning minority communities in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. The Commission had initiated outreach to different sections and stakeholders across the country and would continue to engage with community representatives to understand their social, religious, economic and administrative concerns, he said.

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“Genuine grievances and suggestions would be examined within the Commission’s mandate,” he added.

Grewal said ensuring religious freedom and equal respect for all communities was an important constitutional principle. Referring to the situation in some other countries, he said India provided an environment where people of different faiths could freely practise their religion with dignity and security.

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On issues concerning Sikh prisoners and their parole, Grewal said such matters fell within the jurisdiction of law and order and were dealt with in accordance with the applicable legal framework. He said the Commission would make all possible efforts within its mandate to examine issues affecting minority communities and facilitate appropriate resolution.

The NCM chairman also emphasised the importance of ensuring the safety, dignity and smooth pilgrimage of Sikh devotees travelling to religious destinations, including Sri Hemkunt Sahib.

Referring to matters concerning pilgrims in Uttarakhand, he said such issues should be addressed through dialogue, due process and coordination among the concerned authorities. He stressed the need for effective arrangements to facilitate safe and respectful pilgrimage to religious places across the country.

Grewal said the Commission would continue to work through dialogue, consultation and appropriate institutional mechanisms to protect minority rights and promote empowerment and inclusive development.

He also thanked community representatives and stakeholders for sharing their views and suggestions.