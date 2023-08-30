Panel to look into graft charges against officials

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 29

Amid demands from councillors to take action against senior officers in a corruption case in which two officials were recently arrested by the CBI, city Mayor Anup Gupta today said a committee of councillors and officials will be formed in this regard.

The resolution followed after Congress and BJP councillors sought action against supervisory officers hinting at Medical Officer of Health (MOH) Dr Vinay Mohan.

While Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra was against the forming of any committee of councillors in this regard, the councillors said when there could be such a panel in case of parking issue, why not then in this matter?

Leading the charge over the issue, BJP councillor Maheshinder Singh Sidhu said the arrest of two

officials of the MOH wing has brought a bad name to the MC and it was not possible without the involvement of senior officers.

He further asked if it was morally right to let the senior officials continue on the same post if their name was mentioned by the arrested personnel. Sidhu added that an investigation should also be ordered into the number of officials removed or reinstated in the last one year in the MOH wing.

The other councillors also sought action. Mayor Anup Gupta, who had earlier written to the Chief Vigilance Officer to probe the matter, also told Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra that there cannot be a different yardstick while taking action against officials.

Mitra replied that it was not in her knowledge that any senior officer was named by the CBI. “I have not received anything in writing about any senior officer from the CBI. If I receive, I will take swift action,” she said.

Mitra said the staff members who were arrested were suspended by her, and such people should be nabbed. She added that yesterday only she took action against two other employees after constant complaints were received against them.

Early this month, two officials of the MOH wing were arrested by the CBI for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh. They were identified as Health Supervisor Sandeep and Chief Sanitary Inspector Chander Mohan. Sources said the suspects allegedly demanded Rs 2 lakh from the complainant for getting him reinstated as Sanitary Officer on a contract basis. The complainant was removed from the job.

AAP councillors Prem Lata, Ram Charan and others attacked the MOH for not answering their calls and WhatsApp messages. “You do not have any accountability,” said Ram Charan.

“Do you ever make field visits to inspect where the garbage is dumped or how sanitation is being carried out? On top of it, you do not answer our calls,” added Lata. The MOH said he does not answer everyone’s calls.

MOH slammed for not answering calls

AAP councillors Prem Lata, Ram Charan and others attacked the MOH for not answering their calls and WhatsApp messages. “You do not have any accountability,” said Ram Charan

“Do you ever make field visits to inspect where the garbage is dumped or how sanitation is being carried out? On top of it, you do not answer our calls,” added Lata. The MOH said he does not answer everyone’s calls

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI