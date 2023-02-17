Panel to study CVO report on graft charge against JE

Chandigarh, February 16
PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Renu Vig has formed a three-member committee under the chairmanship of former Chandigarh MP Satya Pal Jain, Additional Solicitor General of India, to study a report submitted by the Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) regarding corruption by a junior engineer (JE).
Dr Shiv Dogra and Prof Dinesh are the other members of the panel. Rattan Singh, CVO, PU, had submitted a detail report to the Vice-Chancellor’s office on February 13.
According to the complaint, a JE had sought Rs 35,000 from a helper for deputing him with a contractor. He paid Rs 20,000 to the JE. The JE later pressed him for the payment of the balance amount and harassed him and his family. In an alleged video of demanding of graft, accused JE claimed that the amount was distributed among high officials of the university.
Meanwhile, sources said the report recommended lodging of FIR against the accused JE in the bribery case. A formal complaint has been lodged with the Chandigarh Police.
