Panic as suitcase with flesh pieces found in Kurali

Mohali, August 14
Panic gripped residents after a suitcase with two bags full of flesh pieces were found at a secluded place in Kurali near here.
Passersby noticed stench coming from a secluded place and found an abandoned suitcase. The sarpanch of the village was called who further informed the police about the suitcase.
The police got the suitcase opened and found two plastic bags containing flesh in it. The police have taken the samples and sent it to the laboratory for further investigation.
Kurali Sadar SHO Bhagatveer Singh said, “There was information about an unclaimed bag. We have sent the flesh found in it for forensic examination.”
