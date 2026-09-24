Panic grips Dera Bassi villlage as piped gas leaks

Panic gripped Khedi village in Dera Bassi on Wednesday evening when high-rising flames erupted following a piped gas leakage.

Locals reported that an earthmoving machine breached an underground gas pipeline during excavation work, causing the escaping flammable gas to catch fire and shoot several feet high due to air pressure.

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A large cloud of dust rose into the air and a deep cavity formed in the ground at the leakage site.

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Police teams from Dera Bassi and Mubarikpur rushed to the spot and immediately alerted the piped gas company to bring the flames under control. Fortunately, no loss of life or property was reported in the incident.