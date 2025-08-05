Panic grips Kalka market after explosion at shop

Panic gripped the area after an explosion at a fast food shop in the Kalka market area this morning.

The shop's shutter flung nearly 100 metres away due to the intensity of the blast, which was initially suspected to be a cylinder explosion. Commercial cylinders kept in the shop, however, were found to be intact.

“The entire market shook with the blast. We heard a loud sound and saw smoke rising,” said a shopkeeper.

The police and fire brigade teams reached the spot within minutes and cordoned off the area. Senior police officer Rajvir confirmed that investigations are underway and the shop owner is being questioned. “Both commercial gas cylinders, the fridge compressor, and the inverter-battery inside the shop are intact,” he said, adding thata team of forensic experts has also been called in to ascertain the cause of the blast.