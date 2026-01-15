Panic in Chandigarh’s Sector 32 as armed men open fire at chemist shop

Panic gripped Sector 32 here on Thursday night as two unidentified armed men opened fire at a chemist shop.

Advertisement

Two rounds were fired of which one hit the cash counter of the shop.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The incident took place around 9.30 pm. The shop owner and the employees were present at the shop.

A police team from Sector 31 police station rushed to the spot.

Advertisement

"During preliminary investigation, the police recovered an empty cartridge. The two unidentified men arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire before fleeing," said a cop.

No injuries have been reported.

The motive behind the firing is yet to be ascertained.

The police have registered a case and are scanning the CCTV footage.