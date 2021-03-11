Panipat MLA hoists Tricolour at Panchkula Parade Ground

Panipat MLA hoists Tricolour at Panchkula Parade Ground

Panipat MLA Pramod Kumar Vij inspects the parade during the 75th Independence Day anniversary celebrations in Panchkula on Monday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 16

Panipat MLA Pramod Vij hoisted the national flag during the Independence Day function at the Parade Ground here yesterday. Earlier, he paid tribute to the martyrs at the Sector 12 memorial.

Addressing the gathering, Vij said today was a day of joy for every Indian as “we have completed 75 years as an independent nation”. He paid heartfelt tributes to all the known and unknown martyrs who laid down their lives on the altar of freedom. He said they also saluted the brave soldiers who laid down their lives for the unity and integrity of the country after Independence.

Referring to the slogan “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan”, he said it was absolutely right for Haryana. Our farmers have done the work of filling the granary of the country with their sweat, so our soldiers consider it their pride to join the Army and die for the country.

He said the state government had increased ex gratia from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 50 lakh for those soldiers who were killed in the IED blast. To date, 347 dependants of martyred military and para-military forces had been given jobs on the compassionate grounds during the tenure of the present government, he added.

He said that Haryana was the first state in the country to launch ‘Mukhyamantri Horticulture Insurance Scheme’ to protect crops from the vagaries of weather.

The MLA said, “Our players have won 20 medals, out of 61 medals won by India in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. These included 17 medals in individual events and three in the team events. The present government had given cash prizes worth more than Rs 335 crore to sportspersons. He also listed other achievements of the state government.

Mayor honours 75 employees

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal distributed his seven-month honorarium among 75 employees with after hoisting the national flag on the occasion of Independence Day.

Children of The Dance Studio located in Sector 21 presented many cultural programmes. The Mayor gave a check for Rs 5100 to the dance studio. MC Commissioner Dharamvir Singh was a special guest at the programme.

#Panchkula #panipat

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Amritsar

Tension in Amritsar's Ranjit Avenue after two youths seen fitting 'bomb' in vehicle outside cop's house

2
Trending

Dubai Crown Prince on holiday in London, goes unnoticed while travelling in crowded metro

3
Trending

'I launched Sidhu Moosewala in Punjab', claims Gippy Grewal

4
Trending

In first human to animal transmission, dog tests positive for monkeypox, its owner is gay

5
Himachal

Air service to Kullu begins from Delhi-Chandigarh; 36 passengers in first flight; Know the timings

6
J & K

7 security personnel killed as bus falls into gorge in J-K's Pahalgam

7
J & K

Kashmiri Pandit shot dead, brother injured in militant attack in J-K

8
Chandigarh

Viral video: Chandigarh cop caught on camera 'stealing' cigarette packs from Panchkula shop

9
J & K

6 of family found dead at their residence in Jammu's Sidhra

10
Himachal

Himachal girl set to represent India in World Racketlon Championship

Don't Miss

View All
This border district almost went to Pak
Punjab

Border district Gurdaspur almost went to Pakistan

‘Special 26’ rerun, Nuh MC chief, aides rob firm
Haryana

'Special 26' rerun, Nuh MC chief, aides rob firm

Plaque in Bhulair martyrs’ memory at Golden Temple reminds pain of Partition
Amritsar 75 YEARS PARTITION

Plaque in Bhulair martyrs’ memory at Golden Temple reminds pain of Partition

Turning obstacles into opportunities
Punjab

Turning obstacles into opportunities

Freedom fighter who died while seeking communal harmony
Punjab

Freedom fighter who died while seeking communal harmony

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda
Punjab

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda

This mosque has Hindu, Sikh caretakers
Punjab 75 Years of Partiiton

This mosque has Hindu, Sikh caretakers

Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi
Haryana

Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi

Top News

Jaishankar defends India's decision to buy discounted Russian oil amid Moscow's ongoing war with Ukraine

Jaishankar defends India's decision to buy discounted Russian oil amid Moscow's ongoing war with Ukraine

India has never been defensive about its stand on buying Rus...

Six members of family found dead at their residence in Jammu's Sidra

6 of family found dead at their residence in Jammu's Sidhra

Kashmiri Pandit’s killing: J-K admn moves to attach house of terrorist; police arrest father, 3 brothers for sheltering him

Kashmiri Pandit’s killing: J-K admn moves to attach house of terrorist; police arrest father, 3 brothers for sheltering him

Police say Adil Wani killed Sunil Kumar Bhat in an orchard i...

Punjab SP Gurjot Kaler unfurls Tricolor on Mount Kilimanjaro on Independence Day

Punjab SP Gurjot Kaler unfurls Tricolour on Mount Kilimanjaro on Independence Day

Germany flying 6 fighters 8K miles in just 24 hours to Singapore

Germany flying 6 fighters 8K miles in just 24 hours to Singapore

Cities

View All

Panic in Ranjit Avenue after IED found under SI’s vehicle

Panic in Ranjit Avenue after IED found under SI’s vehicle

Two notorious criminals held in hotelier firing case

Amritsar: 102-year-old Jaimal Singh recollects freedom struggle

Singer Hargun Kaur felicitated on I-Day

GNDU students give new life to old denims

Villagers block road over poor drainage system

Villagers block road over poor drainage system

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda

Swollen rivulets claim three lives in Mohali

Swollen rivulets claim three lives in Mohali

Five e-buses join existing fleet of 40 in Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s first ‘Amrit Sarovar’ unveiled at Kaimbwala

Chandigarh Administrator hoists national flag

Blame game on as flagpole removed from Sector 21 park in Chandigarh

Yamuna crosses warning level again in Delhi, likely to swell further

Yamuna crosses warning level again in Delhi, likely to swell further

4 killed, 2 injured as truck overturns on Innova in Gurugram

PM Modi, Bhagwant Mann greet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday

Free education, healthcare not freebies, can eliminate poverty: Kejriwal

World Punjabi Organisation takes out march in Delhi

25K houses for needy soon: Nijjar on I-Day

25K houses for needy soon: Nijjar on I-Day

Minister opens Aam Aadmi Clinic in Hoshiarpur village

Proposed dump: Traders meet Jalandhar Mayor, MC Commissioner

3 of vehicle thieves' gang arrested in Jalandhar

Khatkar Kalan to be developed as heritage tourism destination

Mann promises development, promotion of trade, industry

Mann promises development, promotion of trade, industry

CM opens first Aam Aadmi clinic in Ludhiana

Regularisation letters given to 2 safai workers

Boy dies after neck slit with Chinese string

Agitating teachers detained, protest march cancelled

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema opens 5 Aam Aadmi Clinics in Patiala

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema opens 5 Aam Aadmi Clinics in Patiala

Patiala district celebrates Independence Day with patriotic fervour

Patiala MC House meet today, Opposition ready with ammo

Dairy Shifting Project: Effluent treatment plant yet to come up at Ablowal site

After serum, Patiala district short of anti-rabies vaccine