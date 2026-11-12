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Home / Chandigarh / Panjab University alumnus builds visual artists’ community through photowalks

Panjab University alumnus builds visual artists’ community through photowalks

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Stuti Sharma
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:38 AM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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The initiative continues to bring together people with a shared interest in visual storytelling.
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A splash of colour on an old campus wall, sunlight filtering through the trees or an otherwise unnoticed corner of a familiar building for those looking through a camera lens, even the most ordinary sights can tell a different story. At Panjab University (PU), an alumnus is turning this perspective into a shared creative experience, bringing together photography enthusiasts through monthly photowalks across the campus.

Run through the Instagram handle ‘Cameraman of PU’, the initiative began in January 2025 as an attempt by the alumnus of the university’s Chemical Engineering Department to channelise his passion for photography and connect with like-minded individuals. Having pursued photography and visual arts for the past three years, he has gradually built a small community that encourages experimentation, collaboration and individual expression.

Rather than restricting the walks to conventional photography sessions, he introduces a different theme or technique each time to break the monotony. These include colour-themed photowalks and a special Women’s Day edition exclusively for women. Participants have also experimented with creating their own manual filters using unconventional materials such as Vaseline applied to camera lenses, exploring how simple techniques can produce distinctive visual effects.

The initiative has also extended its reach beyond PU. In April, it collaborated with the photography club of Punjab Engineering College for its ‘Lumiere Fest’, providing an opportunity for photography enthusiasts from different institutions to interact and exchange ideas.

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For the alumnus, the photowalks are also a way of revisiting a campus that has changed considerably since his student days. Through his lens, he has observed both improvements and emerging concerns. While he acknowledges the expansion of green spaces and better-maintained gardens, he has also noticed a rise in garbage accumulation at different locations across the campus. He believes students share responsibility for the problem, pointing to their indifference towards maintaining cleanliness in common spaces.

He also recalls that campus elections were once marked by great chaos and violence, which, in his observation, have declined over the years.

Beyond documenting these changing surroundings, however, the larger purpose of the initiative is to create a space where creativity is not dictated by online trends or the pressure to generate content. With social media increasingly driven by algorithms and artificial intelligence, he wants participants to retain the freedom to experiment and develop their own visual identities.

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“Our main aim is to create a separate space for individual creativity, setting it apart from social media algorithms and AI influence. We have created a community, or rather, we have a few patrons who support us and even host lunches for us,” he says.

The initiative continues to bring together people with a shared interest in visual storytelling. What began as one alumnus’s attempt to reconnect with his creative side has gradually become a platform for others to discover the art of looking at familiar surroundings differently one frame at a time.

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