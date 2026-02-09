DT
PT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / Chandigarh / Panjab University announces golden chance for students

Panjab University announces golden chance for students

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:14 PM Feb 09, 2026 IST
File photo.
Panjab University has announced a 'golden chance' for the students of undergraduate, postgraduate and professional courses, who have exhausted all permissible chances to clear their degrees.

Controller of Examinations Prof Jagat Bhushan said the 'golden chance' will be applicable to semester system courses from admission year 2014 onwards for undergraduate courses and from 2011 onwards for postgraduate and professional courses.

The examination will be conducted along with the end semester examinations in April/May 2026 for even semesters. At present, candidates can apply only for even semester papers. Prof Bhushan stated that students who do not have any reappear chances left can apply to clear reappear, compartment, full subjects, improvement, additional, deficient or missed practical papers under the special provision.

He added that the online application portals for even semesters 2nd, 4th, 6th, 8th and 10th are ugexam.puexam.in for undergraduate courses and pgexam.puexam.in for postgraduate as well as professional courses. The portal will remain open on February 12 till March 11. The fee will be Rs 7,500 per semester for undergraduate courses and Rs 15,000 per semester for postgraduate and professional courses.

