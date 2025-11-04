DT
Panjab University backtracks on protest affidavit; students call off strike

Panjab University backtracks on protest affidavit; students call off strike

This decision comes after a heavy student protest, which was further fuelled by the announcement of reforms in PU's governing bodies (Senate and Syndicate)

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:00 PM Nov 04, 2025 IST
Protesting students gherao the VC office during a protest against the affidavit issue at Panjab University in Chandigarh on Tuesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR
The Panjab University authorities have announced the withdrawal of a condition requiring students to submit an affidavit restricting them from organising or joining protests. This decision comes after a heavy student protest, which was further fuelled by the announcement of reforms in the university’s governing bodies (Senate and Syndicate).

Last week, students went on an indefinite strike and launched a massive campaign called “No-Protest Affidavit” outside the Vice-Chancellor’s office under the banner of the newly formed Anti-Affidavit Front.

Following the university’s decision, the protesting students called off their strike. A statement released by the university read, “The students’ agitation at Panjab University has been called off following the university’s decision to withdraw the affidavit/undertaking requirement for students enrolled in first-year courses or programs for the 2025-2026 session. The university authorities informed that the matter has been resolved in the larger interest of students and to ensure that academic activities continue smoothly on the PU campus.”

The agitating students have also agreed to withdraw their legal case related to the issue. The university remains committed to maintaining a constructive academic environment on campus and continues to encourage open dialogue while respecting diverse views and opinions.

The affidavit, introduced earlier this year, sought to curb students’ democratic right to protest by forcing them to sign a declaration restricting their participation in demonstrations and public expression. A protester said, “We are happy that the university has taken back this condition, and we are ending our protest.”

The protest against the affidavit was further fuelled by the Union Government’s announcement to reform the formation of Senate and Syndicate of Panjab University. However, now that the protest has been called off, it remains to be seen whether the protest regarding the reforms will continue.

The university’s decision to drop the affidavit condition appears to be a well-planned move, considering the extension of the protest and the need to give some breathing space to the issue of reforms in the governing body. This will bring some relief to the authorities, who are under pressure amid the ongoing political scenario.

