Panjab University baseball coaching camp concludes

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 24

A 20-day coaching camp of the Indian baseball team for the coming 15th West Baseball Cup, organised by the Amateur Baseball Federation of India (ABFI), concluded on the Panjab University campus.

The squad of 19 players comprises Jitendra Kumar Thakur, Yashdeep Singh and Gurjant Singh, from Punjab; Harshdeep Chauhan, Ankit and Divansh, from Madhya Pradesh; Nandan and Hrushikesh, from Maharashtra; Sulkkifal and Shihabuddeen, from Kerala; Akhtar Khan and Lakhan, from Chhattisgarh; Shaheed and Rajendra Nath, from Andhra Pradesh; Dinesh Kumar and Vijay Kumar, from Rajasthan; Narender Kumar, from Uttar Pradesh; Sameer and Asif, from Jammu and Kashmir, said Harish Kumar Bhardawaj, secretary general, ABFI. Sukhdev Singh Aulakh and Charanjit Singh have been appointed coaches of the team.