Panjab University bids adieu to former VC Prof Renu Vig

Panjab University on Tuesday accorded a warm farewell to its former Vice-Chancellor, Prof Renu Vig, at a function organised by the Vice-Chancellor’s Secretariat, with faculty members, officers and staff acknowledging her contributions to the university during her tenure.

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Acting Vice-Chancellor Prof Meenakshi Goyal presided over the function, while Prof Renu Vig attended as the chief guest along with her husband, Sandeep Vig.

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Speakers called Prof Vig’s tenure as a period marked by significant academic, administrative initiatives. They highlighted the implementation of the National Education Policy, securing NAAC A++ accreditation.