Panjab University campus lit up, hostels empty for Diwali break

With the Diwali break underway, Panjab University (PU) campus is witnessing a steady exodus of students heading to their hometowns to celebrate the festival with their families.

“I have an eight-to-nine-hour bus journey to Dehradun. I am excited to celebrate Diwali with my family and plan to surprise them by reaching home,” said Anushka, an MA student.

Meanwhile, the Student Centre (StuC), one of the busiest spots on the campus, has been illuminated with decorative lights.