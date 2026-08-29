Panjab University Campus Students’ Council elections: 9,000 women to play key role

Around 9,000 women, accounting for more than half of the voters, are set to play a crucial role in electing the president of the Panjab University students’ body on August 31.

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As many as 16,468 students have been registered as voters so far, including 7,467 men and one transgender voter.

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This year, the total number of voters has increased by 344. Last year, 16,124 students were eligible to vote. As many as 9,535 turned up for voting. This year, four candidates are in the fray for the president’s post. All presidential candidates are male students, representing the ABVP, NSUI, AAP and Sath.

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The number of polling booths has also been increased to 191 this year.

The University Institute of Engineering & Technology (UIET) has the highest 2,670 voters, including 593 women. The picture is reversed at the University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS). which has 1,190 women voters against 760 men.

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The third most important department is the Department of Laws. It has 1,064 voters —550 men and 514 women.

Among the four contenders for the top post only one comes from these three departments. Many departments have seen a dip in the total number of students, perhaps as the admission process is still said to be underway.

For instance, the Pharmaceutical Sciences had 470 students in 2025 in comparison with 457 this time. The same goes for the English Department. It had 347 students in 2025 against 320 this year.

The Department of Laws, which had 1,094 students in 2025 now has 1,064 students.

The number of students at the Physics Department came down to 386 from 424 last election.