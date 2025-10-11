DT
Panjab University Chancellor meets VC, shares roadmap for varsity's growth

Panjab University Chancellor meets VC, shares roadmap for varsity’s growth

Emphasises need for taking proactive steps towards drug-free campus, placing greater focus on placements, increasing seats in popular courses

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Oct 11, 2025 IST
Vice-President and PU Chancellor CP Radhakrishnan with VC Prof Renu Vig in New Delhi on Friday.
Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, who is also Chancellor, Panjab University, shared his vision and roadmap for the university’s future growth during a meeting with Vice Chancellor Prof Renu Vig and other officials in New Delhi on Friday.

He encouraged the university community to continue its mission of academic excellence, social responsibility and youth empowerment. He also emphasised the need to take proactive measures in promoting a drug-free campus, placing greater focus on student placements and increasing seats in popular and high-demand courses to enhance accessibility for aspiring students.

During the interaction with university officials, Radhakrishnan acknowledged the university’s contributions as a leading institution of higher learning and stressed the importance of sustained efforts to further strengthen its academic and research leadership. He noted the university’s achievements in research, innovation and community outreach, while also identifying key areas for focused growth. He suggested that interactions with eminent alumni be recorded and shared widely to inspire the next generation.

Earlier, Prof Renu gave a detailed presentation showcasing the university’s illustrious legacy, academic strengths, research ecosystem and recent achievements. She highlighted the PU’s strong national and global standing, including its NAAC A++ accreditation, Category-I autonomy and consistent performance across national and international rankings.

“She apprised the Chancellor of the university’s ongoing efforts to strengthen academic excellence, digital transformation, industry connect and societal outreach,” said a spokesperson.

