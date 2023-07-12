Panjab University Chandigarh postpones exams, trials

Chandigarh, July 11
Panjab University has indefinitely postponed various sports trials, counselling sessions and examinations which were scheduled to be held before July 14. The decision has been taken in view of the incessant rainfall in the region, which has resulted in travel disruptions and has hit access to the venues, where the events were slated to be organised. The students or candidates can keep abreast of developments by checking the official university website for a revised schedule.
