Panjab University declares holiday today

Chandigarh: Panjab University declared holiday on July 11 in view of the unprecedented rain in the city. The authorities have decided to close the University camps, local colleges and regional centres located in Punjab. PU has also postponed examinations, counselling and sports trials. "All candidates who were to appear for examinations, counselling, trials or any other event on July 10 and 11 are informed that all such events will not be held on these two days. Candidates will be notified regarding the new/changed schedule on the Panjab University website depending on the weather conditions,” stated a notification.