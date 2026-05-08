Panjab University dominates All India Inter-University Rowing with record gold haul

Panjab University (PU) showcased an exceptional performance at the All India Inter-University Rowing Championships held at Sukhna Lake, securing an impressive haul of 12 gold medals.

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The university’s rowers dominated both the men’s and women’s categories, cementing their position as a powerhouse in the sport.

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The women’s contingent delivered a series of stellar performances across multiple disciplines. In quadruple sculls the quartet of Ritu Rani, Nikita Rawat, Palak Jokkta and Neha secured gold with a time of 6:10.44.

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In coxless pair, Jaismeen Kaur and Jashanpreet Kaur took the top spot on the podium, clocking 6:30.88. In light quadruple sculls, the team of Neha, Komal Navneet Kaur and Easha Maurya finished first in 6:20.87. In coxless four, Riya, Tamanna, Sandhya and Sangeeta added to the gold tally with a time of 6:18.00. In double sculls, Ritu Rani and Nikita Rawat paired up to win gold in 6:52.14. Neha proved her individual mettle, winning gold with a timing of 7:07.35 in single sculls. In light double sculls, Neha and P Alagammal secured a silver medal, finishing in 6:44.20.

The men’s team mirrored the success of their counterparts with several high-speed victories. In single sculls, Pratik Gupta claimed gold, finishing the course in 6:07.25. In double sculls, Jaspal Singh and Yuvraj Singh Parmar clocked 6:10.35 to take the gold medal. In coxless pair, Gurpreet Singh and Tinku secured another gold for PU with a time of 6:09.86.

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The team of Pratik Gupta, Yuvraj Singh Parmar, Jaspal Singh and Bhupinder Singh dominated the event, finishing in 5:07.34 in quadruple sculls. In coxless four, Gurpreet Singh, Tinku, Rajat Nain and Adeshpartap Singh secured gold in 5:27.53.

In light coxless four, the team of Abhi, Arshdeep, Anshul Kumar and Sahil bagged a bronze medal (third position) with a timing of 5:46.79.

Panjab University’s dominant display at Sukhna Lake underscores the strength of their rowing programme. With 12 gold medals, a silver and a bronze, the local challengers effectively swept the major honours of the championship.