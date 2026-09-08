Panjab University gets only two AIU meets, sports fraternity disappointed

Despite having organised several national-level tournaments in the past, the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) has allotted only a handful of meets to Panjab University and some private universities located in the peripheral areas of Chandigarh for the current session.

According to the annual sports calendar for 2026-27, the Directorate of Sports, Panjab University, will host only two All India Inter-University tournaments. The university has been entrusted with organising the All India Inter-University Wrestling Meet for Men next year. The freestyle and Greco-Roman events are scheduled to be held from February 20 to 28, 2027, followed by the All India Inter-University Women’s Wrestling Meet, tentatively scheduled from March 1 to 4, 2027.

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Recently, the Directorate of Sports Panjab University was also awarded the hosting rights for the All India Inter-University Rowing Championships for men and women after IES University, Bhopal, reportedly expressed its inability to conduct the meet. The championships were held in April.

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Last year, the department had submitted a request to host six North Zone or All India Inter-University Championships, including wrestling, weightlifting, judo, basketball, rowing and yoga for men and women.

However, the allotment of only two meets is likely to disappoint the local sports fraternity. In the past, Panjab University hosted several inter-university championships, including rowing, baseball and swimming. It hosted the highest number of events — six — in 2022.

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Meanwhile, Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC) University, Mohali, will host the All India Inter-University Canoeing and Kayaking Championships for men and women from November 1 to 6. The university has also been selected to host the North Zone Inter-University Kabaddi Meet for Women from December 1 to 7.

Chandigarh University, Ghauran, has been chosen to host the All India Inter-University Road Cycling Championships for men and women from March 26 to 27, 2027, while Chitkara University has been awarded the rights to conduct the Inter-Zone Table Tennis Meet for Men from January 6 to 9, 2027.

According to the AIU, all tournaments will be conducted in accordance with the AIU Sports Rules and Regulations 2026 and other Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) governing inter-university tournaments.

The dates fixed for Zonal, Inter-Zonal and All India Inter-University tournaments will not be changed. The calendar is also being communicated to the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) to facilitate planning for dope testing at inter-university tournaments.

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BOX: Sports calendar

n CGC, Mohali: All India Inter-University Canoeing and Kayaking (men and women) from Nov 1 to 6. North Zone Kabaddi (Women) Tournament from Dec 1 to 7.

n Chandigarh University, Ghauran: All India Inter-University Road Cycling (Men and Women) from March 25 to 29, 2027.

n Panjab University: All India Inter-University (Men) Wrestling (Freestyle and Greco Roman) from Feb 20 to 23 (Freestyle) and Feb 25 to 28 (Greco Roman), 2027. All India Inter-University (Women) Wrestling Tournament from March 1 to 4, 2027.

n Chitkara University: Inter Zone Inter-University Table Tennis (Men) Tournament from Jan 6 to 9, 2027.