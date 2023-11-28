Panjab University gets Rs 1.70 crore for research

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 27

Panjab University has received about Rs 1.70 crore for different research and development projects from the Department of Science and Technology (DST).

The Department of Science and Technology (DST), under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS), Government of India, sanctioned TiHAN (Technology Innovation Hub on Autonomous Navigation and Data Acquisition Systems (UAVs and ROVs etc)) to IIT Hyderabad. The programme offers a contingency grant of up to Rs 10 lakh, along with a monthly fellowship of Rs 25,000 for 24 months.

The University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences at PU has been allotted Rs 1.18 crore under the Level B category, which includes moderate funding for improving the quality of research by the DST, based on the recommendation of the Fund for Improvement of S&T Infrastructure Advisory Board (FISTAB) for five years.

Prof Ganga Ram Chaudhary has been sanctioned a DST project “Technology development and reuse of HCI from industrial waste water” worth Rs 51,12,546 for the duration of two years.

