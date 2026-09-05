Panjab University gets US patent for turmeric-based curcumin delivery technology

Panjab University has achieved a significant milestone in research and innovation with the grant of a US patent for a technology developed by its faculty member Prof Indu Pal Kaur and her team to improve the delivery and absorption of curcumin, the active compound found in turmeric.

US Patent No. 12,599,572, titled “Solid Lipid Nanoparticles of Curcumin”, covers the technology used to prepare the nanoparticles and their composition. The patent has been assigned to Panjab University.

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The latest US grant adds to Prof Kaur’s substantial intellectual property record. She has secured 25 patents so far, including three US patents, while 22 more patent applications have been filed and several other inventions are in the pipeline.

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Curcumin has been widely studied for its biological properties, but its use as an oral ingredient has been limited by poor water solubility, instability and low absorption in the body. The PU technology uses tiny particles made from solid lipid, or fat-based, material to protect and disperse curcumin in water. The formulation is intended to make curcumin more stable and increase the amount available to the body.

The technology is being developed under the proposed name “CurcuAukhadh”, combining “curcumin” with “aushadhi”, the Indian concept of medicine. The concept draws on the traditional association of haldi with health while applying modern pharmaceutical formulation technology.

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The formulation uses a metabolisable solid-lipid core to protect and solubilise curcumin, while allowing the particles to be dispersed in water.

Over 900-fold enhancement reported in experimental study

One of the notable results emerged from an NRDC-supported project in which Prof Kaur, along with research students Simrandeep Kaur and Jyoti Krishna Nayak, developed a 20-ml oral curcumin nanoparticle shot.

Comparative experimental pharmacokinetic studies reported more than 900-fold enhancement in relative bioavailability compared with free curcumin powder. In simple terms, the study found that the formulated curcumin became substantially more available to the body than ordinary curcumin powder under the experimental conditions.

A second patent-filed technology has increased the amount of curcumin that can be loaded into the nanoparticles by approximately 1.5 to 2 times per gram compared with the US-patented platform. This has enabled the development of water-dispersible sachet granules.

Experimental studies reported an 890-fold enhancement in relative bioavailability after the granules were dispersed again.

The technology also offers several practical advantages. The particles can protect curcumin from degradation caused by light and changes in pH. The patented platform provides controlled release for up to nine days and allows the formulation to be converted into powders through spray-drying or freeze-drying.

The manufacturing process uses high-pressure homogenisation, a technique that can be scaled up for production.

From laboratory research to commercialisation

The proposed CurcuAukhadh products have been developed in convenient forms, including an oral shot and water-dispersible sachets. The formulation has also been flavour-optimised for acceptability.

According to the project material, the products can be mixed with water, milk, juice or another beverage while retaining their nanoparticle characteristics.

Appreciating the achievement, PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Meenakshi Goyal congratulated Prof Indu Pal Kaur and her research team.

“As per the directions of our Chancellor and Vice-President of India, Panjab University is working to take research from the laboratory towards solutions with wider societal relevance. This work demonstrates how Indian knowledge and modern science can come together to develop innovative technologies with potential for affordable and accessible applications. Such research strengthens PU’s contribution to the vision of Viksit Bharat,” she said.

Prof Indu Pal Kaur said the US patent was the result of nearly two decades of work spanning formulation development, biological evaluation, scale-up and international patent protection.

She said the aim was to combine the traditional association of haldi with modern pharmaceutical science and develop a scalable platform that could eventually create wider social and economic value.

The research team has also reported experimental animal studies examining the solid lipid nanoparticle technology in models related to pain, inflammation, arthritis, infection, wound healing, oral health, cognition, stroke, respiratory conditions, depression, anxiety, menopause-related discomfort and skin-related applications.

These findings point to areas for further research but do not establish that CurcuAukhadh treats or prevents these conditions in humans.

The next stage is to take the technology towards commercial development, including licensing and scale-up. IPK Labs is preparing to engage with potential partners and investors, while product development and market preparation are proposed through CasaNova R&D Pvt Ltd, Prof Kaur’s faculty-led start-up under Panjab University’s Entrepreneurship Policy.

The invention has been patented in India and the United States, while corresponding applications in Europe and Canada remain under examination.

The inventors are Prof Indu Pal Kaur, Vandita Kakkar, Simarjot Kaur Sandhu and Tanvi Gupta, with Panjab University, Chandigarh, listed as the assignee.