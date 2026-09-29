Panjab University honours Asian Games medal winners

Panjab University Vice-Chancellor Meenakshi Goyal today felicitated university players Bhavtegh Singh Gill and Raiza Dhillon for their medal-winning performances at the Asian Games 2026 in Japan. Gill of University Institute of Applied Management Sciences (UIAMS) and Raiza of MCM DAV College, Sector 36, were awarded Rs 1.5 lakh each.

The remaining training assistance of Rs 3.5 lakh each will be handed over to both players at the university annual function.

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The amount was handed over by the Vice-Chancellor and Director Sports, Rakesh Malik. Both players met the VC and received her congratulations on their bronze-medal-winning performances in the men’s and women’s skeet team events.

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“These medals represent years of sustained effort, preparation and commitment by Bhavtegh and Raiza. Their achievements on the international stage have made Panjab University and India proud,” said the VC. Malik said, “The achievements of both reflect high level of talent, hard work and commitment to sports among our students.”