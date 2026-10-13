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Home / Chandigarh / Panjab University moots to set up animal welfare panel

Panjab University moots to set up animal welfare panel

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:33 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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A meeting in this regard was held in the Vice-Chancellor’s chamber on Monday.
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Panjab University has initiated the formation of an 18-member animal welfare committee to strengthen awareness, promote responsible intervention and address human-animal conflicts on the campus.

The proposed committee will bring together faculty members, students and representatives from different academic disciplines, including law and zoology, along with members of the National Service Scheme (NSS) and the National Cadet Corps (NCC).

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A meeting in this regard was held in the Vice-Chancellor’s chamber on Monday.

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Prof Monica Munjal Singh, head of the Centre for Social Work, will chair the committee, while Saarthak Jain, Zonal Head, North India, People for Animals (PFA), will serve as its external adviser.

Members of the PFA, Chandigarh, also attended the meeting. The committee will focus on capacity building, education and awareness about animal welfare, the applicable legal framework and responsible responses to animal-related concerns.

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It also aims to improve coordination among university departments, students and volunteers.

Those who attended the meeting discussed key legal provisions and regulations governing animal protection, including Article 51A(g) of the Constitution, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023.

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