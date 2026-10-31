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Home / Chandigarh / Panjab University neither central nor centrally funded: High Court

Panjab University neither central nor centrally funded: High Court

Division Bench says UGC Regulations, 2010, are not automatically applicable to Panjab University; Senate resolution to amend Regulation 17.3 requires central government sanction

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:11 PM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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The High Court observed that Panjab University is a unique inter-state body corporate constituted under Section 72 of the Panjab Reorganisation Act, 1966. File photo
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In a significant judgment, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled that the UGC Regulations, 2010, are not automatically applicable to Panjab University and that their adoption requires the approval and sanction of the appropriate government.

The High Court observed that Panjab University is neither a Central University nor a centrally funded institution. Instead, it is a unique inter-state body corporate constituted under Section 72 of the Panjab Reorganisation Act, 1966.

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The court held that the resolution passed by the Senate to amend Regulation 17.3 does not require prior approval from the central government but is subject to its sanction. However, such sanction has not been obtained so far and is still awaited.

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A Division Bench comprising Justice Anoop Chitkara and Justice Ramesh Chander Dimri made these observations while dismissing a petition filed by Iqbal Singh Sandhu, a teacher at Constituent College Sikhwala, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Punjab.

Sandhu had sought directions to Panjab University to allow him to continue in service until the age of 65, along with all consequential benefits. He relied on the University's decision to adopt and implement the UGC Regulations, 2010, in line with the enhancement of the retirement age of teaching staff at Central Universities under the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) scheme. Under the UGC Regulations, teaching staff retiring at the age of 60 were entitled to re-employment up to the age of 65.

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The High Court observed that the Senate's resolution to amend Regulation 17.3 was subject to the sanction of the Central Government, which had not been obtained so far.

Regulation 17.3 was proposed to be amended to prescribe the age of superannuation for all full-time members of the University's teaching staff, as well as teachers working in non-government colleges affiliated with the University.

However, the respondents contended that the service conditions of teachers were governed by the Panjab University Regulations, which clearly prescribed the age of superannuation as 60 years.

Panjab University's counsel submitted that the existing Regulations were binding, subject to approval by the Central Government.

The court noted that the Central Government had not taken any decision on the University's proposal to amend Regulation 17.3 to increase the retirement age of its employees to 65 years.

Consequently, all full-time members of the University's teaching staff currently retire at the age of 60. They can, however, seek re-employment up to the age of 65 for academic activities, including teaching and research.

As per Regulation (x) of Chapter IV of the Panjab University Calendar, Volume III, 2019 (Page 132, Annexure R-1/2), administrative duties cannot be assigned to an employee re-employed under this provision.

The court further observed that Regulation 17.3 could not be amended without the sanction of the Central Government and that a Senate resolution alone was insufficient.

The proposal has been pending since December 26, 2011, without a final decision. The court observed that the unexplained and prolonged inaction of the appropriate government on a statutory proposal warranted expeditious consideration.

However, it added that passing any order without awaiting the Central Government's decision could lead to multiple rounds of litigation, disturb the existing settled position and hamper the smooth functioning of the college administration.

In view of these circumstances, the High Court found no merit in the writ petition and dismissed it.

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