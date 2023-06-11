Panjab University okays changes in question paper setting

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, June 10

In order to reduce the usage of paper and save some money, Panjab University has approved changes in question papers setting and templates.

Every year, the university makes approximate 40,000 sets of papers per academic year. With the approval, around 8 to 9 pages will be reduced in each set.

“The press copy and the office copy (2 pages both side) have been replaced with new modified single template. Assignment letter, general instructions and certificate have also been merged into one-page template (reducing three pages). With this, the question paper setting material has been reduced to three pages instead of 10 pages,” read an order.

The modified pro forma has been approved to be used from the coming session (November/December). In January, this year, Panjab University fellow Dr Parveen Goyal had written to the Vice-Chancellor demanding reduction in the usage of paper in question paper setting.

“This will help the university save nearly 3 lakh paper per year and its cost. On an average, around 30,000 to 40,000 papers are set per year. A committee was constituted in this regard and the Vice-Chancellor agreed to adopts its recommendation. This will also help the university go paperless and start the process of digitisation across the campus,” said Goyal.