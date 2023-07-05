Panjab University panel takes up UTCA plan on sharing cricket infrastructure

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, July 4

A meeting of the Panjab University committee formed to discuss a proposal by the Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA) for signing an agreement for using university’s cricket infrastructure, was held at the office of the Directorate of Sports, Panjab University.

A coincidence? Call it a coincidence, a faculty member whose wife is UTCA life member made part of panel to discuss possibilities for signing MoU. Many claim it’s done to favour applicants

The association, looking for an addition to its existing facilities, is trying to sign an MoU for using the university grounds. Recently, association members had met Vice Chancellor Prof Renu Vig to put forth a proposal for the promotion of cricket on the campus.

The university has one cricket ground where major sports events are organised. It is currently shared by archery trainees.

“The committee will meet again. The members have been made aware of the proposal and discussions were held in this regard. The meeting was a preliminary step. There was no outcome. The committee will meet again,” said Dr Dalwinder Singh, Director, Directorate of Sports.

“Nothing has been finalised as yet. The university will take a call after considering the pact’s benefits. Also, the recommendation of this committee will go through many channels, including the university’s governing bodies before a final decision is taken,” said Prof Jatinder Grover, Dean, Student Welfare (DSW).

The committee comprises a nominee of the Vice Chancellor, university’s sports department officials, DSW and some faculty members.