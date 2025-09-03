The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the BJP, has scripted history by winning the Panjab University Campus Students' Council (PUCSC) election for the first time in 48 years.

Gaurav Veer Sohal, a research scholar from the University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS), emerged victorious, securing 3,148 votes and defeating his closest competitor, Sumit Sharma, by a margin of 488 votes.

The university is yet to announce the results officially.

Results:

Gaurav Veer Sohal (ABVP): 3,148 votes

Sumit Sharma (Students' Front and Alliance): 2,660 votes

Sohal, who contested the election in alliance with INSO and HRSC, maintained his lead throughout the counting process. Although the alliance secured the top post, it trailed in other positions, including vice president, secretary, and joint secretary.

"I am happy that my team's hard work paid off. There were several questions put on ABVP's proximity with the university officials, but I want to announce in clear and loud words that we will fight for students' rights, no matter with whomsoever we are tagged with," Sohal said after winning the election.

Last year, while the presidential candidate of the ABVP trailed third, the BJP backed student group managed to enter the council after 12 years by winning the joint secretary's post without an alliance. Earlier, in 2013 the party had won the vice-president post. The party had contested in alliance with the Panjab University Students Union (PUSU) and the Indian National Student Organisation (INSO). In 2010, the ABVP won the secretary's post in alliance with the Student Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU).