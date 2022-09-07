Panjab University, Punjab officials hold meeting over Post-matric scholarship row

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 6

A meeting of Panjab University officials was held with a representative of the Director, Punjab Welfare Department, to discuss the pending grant of Rs 21 crore under the Post-matric scholarship (PMS) scheme of Punjab.

As per the agenda, it was resolved that the PU will provide required documents consisting of complete details of students who submitted their claim for the scholarship, for the release of the grant that had been audited.

“It was told by officials that reimbursement of grant for the years 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19 would be released on the government’s direction,” said a spokesperson. Various issues of constituent colleges such as difference in their fee claimed and reimbursed/ approved to students, etc, were also discussed.

