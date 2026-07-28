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Home / Chandigarh / Panjab University research scholar dies of electrocution amid heavy rain in Chandigarh

Panjab University research scholar dies of electrocution amid heavy rain in Chandigarh

PhD scholar Jyoti from Haryana came in contact with suspected electric current while taking an unpaved path to avoid waterlogging

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:02 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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A Panjab University research scholar died of electrocution near Girls’ Hostel No. 10 at the South Campus in Sector 25, Chandigarh, during heavy rain on Tuesday. Tribune photo: Pradeep Tewari
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A Panjab University research scholar died due to electrocution amid heavy rain at the university’s South Campus in Sector 25 here on Tuesday morning.

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The victim has been identified as Jyoti, a resident of Rewari, Haryana, who was pursuing her PhD from the Department of Biotechnology at Panjab University.

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According to sources, Jyoti was on her way to the department from Girls’ Hostel No. 10 when she took an unpaved path to avoid waterlogging. However, within seconds, she came in contact with an electric current, suspected to have spread from an electric junction box.

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According to onlookers, the victim fell on the ground and was rushed to Government Multi-Speciality Hospital, Sector 16, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Meanwhile, the family members of the victim have been informed about the incident. Her brother and mother are on their way to Chandigarh.

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Panjab University authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

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