Panjab University revises pay scales of contractual staff, seeks Rs 278 crore grant for arrears

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 4

The members of Panjab University Board of Finance (BoF) approved the revised estimates for 2023-24 as well as the budget estimates for 2024-25. In a major decision, the members approved a revision in pay scales of contractual/temporary employees.

In consequence to the implementation of the revised pay scales, the university has requested the Union and Punjab governments for the sanction and release of one-time grant of Rs 278.17 crore for the payment of arrears. The request for enhancement of salary grant from Rs 294.78 crore to Rs 346.07 crore (revised estimates for 2023-24) with 6 per cent annual enhancement is under consideration of the Ministry of Education/UGC.

The Punjab Government, in principal, has agreed to the enhancement of annual salary grant to Rs 85.37 crore in the revised estimates, which will be incorporated in the government’s revised estimates. The BoF members also approved enhancement of emoluments to various medical officers working on a contractual/part-time basis.

The members also approved enhancement of pension for those who retired between January 1, 2006 and November 30, 2011.

