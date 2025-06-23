Panjab University, Sector 11 college hold yoga sessions

The Directorate of Sports, Panjab University, organised the 11th International Yoga Day at Panjab University Gymnasium Hall. The event was held in collaboration with the Dean Student Welfare, Indian Council of Social Science Research, North-West Regional Centre, Sports Authority of India, Northern Centre, Zirakpur; and Dev Samaj College for Women. The celebrations witnessed participation from students, faculty, staff and general public. The day was also celebrated at Post Graduate Government College, Sector 11. Students, faculty and staff participated various events on the occasion.

Advertisement