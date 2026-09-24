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Home / Chandigarh / Panjab University Senate polls: 60,044 ballots cast across 262 booths

Panjab University Senate polls: 60,044 ballots cast across 262 booths

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:57 AM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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Panjab University. (File photo for representation)
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The Panjab University Senate election recorded 60,044 actual ballots across 262 polling booths, according to the booth-wise ballot paper count announced by the university, as the counting of votes began on Wednesday.

The highest turnout was recorded in Abohar district at the polling booth of LRS DAV Senior Secondary Model School, Fazilka, with an actual ballot count of 758. Conversely, the lowest was in Delhi, where only two votes were polled at HM DAV Senior Secondary School, Darya Ganj.

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Meanwhile, until the filing of this report, vote counting had yet to begin at the Panjab University Gymnasium Hall, as officials were still engaged in sorting valid and invalid votes.

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The ballot count follows the polling for the registered graduates constituency held on September 20. The constituency featured 51 candidates contesting 15 seats, with voting conducted across hundreds of booths.

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