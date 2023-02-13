Panjab University shooters bag 13 medals at All India Inter-University Shooting Championship

Chandigarh, February 12
Panjab University shooters bagged 13 medals — six gold, five silver and two bronze — in various events at the All India Inter-University Shooting Championship in Delhi.
The PU team of Vijayveer Sidhu, Udhayveer Sidhu and Adarsh Singh won gold medal in rapid fire pistol team event. Abhay Singh and Ganemat Shekhon from the university won gold in the skeet mixed team event. Prabhpartap Singh Chahal and Raiza Dhillon won bronze in the same event.
