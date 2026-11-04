Panjab University slips, private varsities rise in QS Asian rankings

Panjab University has slipped from 276 to the 306 in the latest Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Asia University Rankings 2027, despite registering a marginal improvement in its overall score from 42.6 to 43.4.

The university, however, retained its 37th position among Indian institutions. Its Southern Asia rank stands at 61. It surpassed 82.3 per cent of the ranked Asian institutions in the 2027 edition, compared with 82 per cent in 2026 and 72.7 per cent in 2025.

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The university’s overall score has improved steadily from 31.3 in 2025 to 42.6 in 2026 and 43.4 this year. It also recorded an improvement in eight of the 10 comparable indicators.

Among the notable gains, its score in citations per paper, an indicator of research impact, increased 16.56 per cent from 45.3 in 2026 to 52.8 in 2027. The Faculty-Student Ratio score rose 23.32 per cent from 28.3 to 34.9.

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The university also registered improvements in Academic Reputation and Employer Reputation, with scores rising from 35.7 to 35.9 and 39.2 to 40.1, respectively.

The Inbound Exchange Students score recorded the highest relative increase, rising from 7.6 in 2026 to 10.3 in 2027. The Outbound Exchange Students score improved from 6.9 to 8.1, while the International Student Ratio score rose from 10.7 to 12.8. The score for Staff with PhD increased from 95.8 to 99.

“Our focus is on making our students globally competitive and improving their employability by imparting modern and industry-friendly education. We believe that improvements in educational standards and employability will also be reflected in different rankings. The improvement in Panjab University’s overall score in the QS Asia University Rankings 2027 is encouraging and reflects the sustained efforts of our faculty, researchers, students and the entire university community,” said PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Meenakshi Goyal.

Private universities put up a strong show

Meanwhile, private universities in the region performed well in the latest rankings. Thapar University, Patiala, secured the 26th position, Chandigarh University, Ghauran, ranked 104th, Chitkara University secured the 263rd position, while Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh, figured in the 951-1,000 bracket.

Chandigarh University emerged as India’s top private university for the fourth consecutive year, having secured the distinction in the 2024, 2025 and 2026 editions as well. In the overall category, it climbed four places to rank 104th among Asian universities, with a score of 70.3.

The university also improved its position by 59 places in the International Research Network (IRN) indicator to rank 35th, while securing the 48th position in Employer Reputation.

“Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian higher educational institutions (HEIs) have made impressive strides, both globally and within Asia, as evidenced by the QS Asia University Rankings 2027. The fact that 325 institutions, including 31 new entrants from India, made it to the QS Asia Rankings 2027 shows the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has led to qualitative changes in India’s education sector,” said Rajya Sabha MP and Chandigarh University Chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu.

Chitkara University improved its position to 263rd from 325th in 2026 and 399th in 2025. It ranked 32nd among Indian universities and 53rd in Southern Asia. It scored 10 in Citations per Paper, 53.5 in Papers per Faculty, 98.4 in International Research Network, 81.4 in Outbound Exchange and 39.6 in Employer Reputation.

“The continuous improvement in the rankings and overall score indicates our commitment towards education and research. The credit goes to our faculty, young research scholars and all stakeholders, as we gradually move towards our commitment to a better future,” said Dr Madhu Chitkara, President and Co-Founder of the university.