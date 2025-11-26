Panjab University stir escalates: Morcha to gherao BJP leaders on December 3 as dharna enters Day 26

The Panjab University (PU) agitation is set to break out of the campus and spill across Chandigarh and Punjab. On Wednesday, as the indefinite dharna entered its 26th day, the PU Bachao Morcha announced that it would gherao BJP leaders and their offices across the region on December 3, declaring that the struggle would not pause until the Senate election schedule — as per the pre-October 30 structure — is formally notified.

The Tribune had broken the PU overhaul story on November 1, triggering a fierce political firestorm that forced the Centre to withdraw its controversial restructuring within a week through a record four notifications issued between October 30 and November 7. Yet tensions have remained high, culminating in the unprecedented campus uprising of November 10 — even after the VC’s November 9 recommendation to restore the old Senate structure, which still awaits the approval of Chancellor and Vice President.

Today’s complete shutdown, called by the Morcha, was effectively implemented as the PU administration — sensing escalating pressure — declared November 26 a holiday and deferred all semester exams scheduled for the day. The Student Centre, university library and campus market were also closed, which Morcha leaders described as “a clear success of the bandh call”.

With farmers holding a massive state-level rally at Sector 43 Dussehra Ground, hundreds of students and Morcha leaders joined the show of strength, buoyed by the acceptance of their bandh and no-exam demands.

From the protesting farmers’ stage, unions including SKM, SKM (Non-Political), Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Morcha and others, vowed to “stand shoulder to shoulder” with PU students. They pledged to not only return to the campus dharna from Thursday but also actively lead the December 3 gherao.

Slogans such as “PU Punjab Di”, “Chandigarh Punjab Da”, “Punjab de hakkan te daaka”, “Mazdoor-Kisan-Vidyarthi ekta zindabad” and “BJP murdabad” echoed across the city through the day, energising students who have been camping outside the VC office for nearly four weeks with 24x7 langar from religious, social and civil society groups sustaining them.

Despite over 3,000 police personnel deployed, senior officials on their toes, multi-layered barricading and traffic diversions, the day remained peaceful — a sharp contrast to the November 10 chaos that had crippled Chandigarh and Mohali.

PU Bachao Morcha coordinator Avtar Singh, announcing the next phase of intensified agitation, said the fight would continue “until the democratic Senate is restored, elections announced, and all legitimate demands are met”.

PU protest timeline

Oct 30-Nov 7: Centre issues and withdraws four overhaul notifications.

Nov 1: The Tribune breaks overhaul story; protests erupt.

Nov 9: VC recommends Senate polls under old structure; file awaits VP’s approval.

Nov 10: Largest youth uprising on PU campus in recent memory.

Nov 26: Shutdown succeeds; Morcha announces Dec 3 gheraos.

What today’s escalation means

Agitation moves beyond campus to Chandigarh and districts of Punjab.

Farmers to jointly lead the December 3 action with students.

Pressure mounts on Centre and Chancellor ahead of final decision on Senate polls.

What’s next

All eyes on whether the Senate poll schedule is notified before December 3.

If not, BJP leaders and offices across Punjab-Chandigarh will face coordinated gheraos led by students and farmers.