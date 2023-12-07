Panjab University student dies by suicide

Chandigarh, December 6
A student of Panjab University’s Department of Ancient Indian History, Culture and Archaeology allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday at his relative’s residence in Nayagaon.
“He was a bright student with 100 per cent attendance and was usually found studying in the library. One can only wonder what forced him to take such an extreme step,” said department chairperson Prof Paru Bal Sidhu.
The student hailed from Himachal Pradesh and was living with a relative whom he referred to as his uncle. It was his cousin who found him dead after breaking into his room, she added.
The body was taken to the mortuary of a hospital in Kharar. The postmortem examination will be conducted on Thursday.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
UN chief uses rare power to warn Security Council of impending 'humanitarian catastrophe' in Gaza
His letter to the council's 15 members on Wednesday says Gaz...
Revanth Reddy to be sworn in as Telangana CM today
The swearing-in ceremony of the 56-year-old leader would be ...
India-born media veteran Samir Shah selected as new BBC chairman
The 71-year-old will replace Richard Sharp
Aiming for terror-free J&K by 2026, says Amit Shah as Lok Sabha clears 2 Bills on UT
HM blames Nehru’s ‘blunders’ for Kashmir’s sufferings | Oppo...
Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit reserves three Bills for President's consideration
One of these will vest Guv’s Chancellor role with Chief Min...