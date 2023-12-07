Panjab University student dies by suicide

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 6

A student of Panjab University’s Department of Ancient Indian History, Culture and Archaeology allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday at his relative’s residence in Nayagaon.

“He was a bright student with 100 per cent attendance and was usually found studying in the library. One can only wonder what forced him to take such an extreme step,” said department chairperson Prof Paru Bal Sidhu.

The student hailed from Himachal Pradesh and was living with a relative whom he referred to as his uncle. It was his cousin who found him dead after breaking into his room, she added.

The body was taken to the mortuary of a hospital in Kharar. The postmortem examination will be conducted on Thursday.

