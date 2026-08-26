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Home / Chandigarh / Panjab University student polls: Four-way contest for top post

Panjab University student polls: Four-way contest for top post

16 in fray; no presidential candidate from UIET despite largest voter base

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Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:27 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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NSUI candidates campaign at Panjab University in Chandigarh on Tuesday. Photo: Pardeep Tewari
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A four-way contest is on the cards for the top post in the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) elections on August 31, with student outfits backed by major political parties and a university-grown group vying for it.

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Surprisingly, none of the candidates belongs to the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET), which has the highest number of voters among the university departments.

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Those in the fray for the president’s post belong to Congress’ student wing National Students’ Union of India (NSUI); AAP’s Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP); the BJP-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP); and Sath.

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A total of 16 candidates will contest the elections, including four for the top post.

Five candidates are in the fray for the vice-president’s post, three for secretary and four for the joint secretary.

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Last year, the total number of registered voters at the UIET was 2,535, followed by 1,921 at the UILS and 1,094 in the Department of Laws — the three departments with the highest number of registered voters.

This year, four candidates are from the UILS and two from the Department of Laws.

Those in the fray for the top post are Aadil Brar (ASAP), Ankit Bidhan (ABVP), Darshpreet Singh (Sath) and Gurman Singh Sidhu (NSUI).

Meanwhile, the day also witnessed the announcement of some alliances, with the Hindustan Students’ Association tying up with the NSUI, and the ABVP getting the support of HIMSA.

In the evening, Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) president Aryan Maan canvassed for the ABVP candidate.

The university has announced that the students who turn up to vote in the PUCSC elections on August 31 will be marked present for the full day. The teaching work will remain suspended on the polling day.

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