Panjab University students' council polls: Outfits allege bias, accuse authorities of favouring ABVP

Student outfits continued to accuse the Panjab University authorities, BJP and the RSS of attempting to “manipulate” the upcoming student polls in favour of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

Advertisement

Fresh allegations were made by the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on Friday evening as its supporters shut Gate No. 2 of Panjab University.

Advertisement

The Congress-affiliated outfit held a protest on the university campus. The outfit alleged that it was denied permission to hold a rally by the university authorities.

Advertisement

“The (university) authorities are no longer a neutral group to conduct these elections. They have been providing them (ABVP) with all the permissions, but not to us. The authorities are under pressure of central leadership,” claimed Nitin, an NUSI supporter, who was sitting at the protest.

However, university Vice-Chancellor Meenakshi Goyal rejected the allegations. “We are conducting smooth and fair elections,” she said.

Advertisement

Some passers-by, who support Sath, also supported the NSUI claims as the university gate remained shut for at least two hours.

‘Centre, RSS involved’

“The central government and the RSS are deeply involved in the students' elections and they want to grab power in the university. This was evident when they tried to bring reforms in the university's governing body,” said Akashdeep Singh.

Darshpreet Singh, presidential candidate for Sath, too slammed the university authorities.

“The preponing of the elections, despite the incomplete admission process and the rejection of the papers of SOI presidential candidate, clearly shows the authorities' involvement in supporting the ABVP,” he alleged. “We were not allowed to even canvass yesterday inside classrooms. At the behest of the BJP and the RSS, research scholars are being pressured to support the ABVP candidate,” he added.

On Thursday, the AAP-affiliated Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP) had alleged “threat calls” by the ABVP to influence voters. The ABVP, which is the student wing of the RSS, rejected the ASAP claims.

It also slammed AAP for “appointing” an MP as an in-charge for the polls. The party questioned whether the Punjab's ruling party intended to influence the decision-making of university students.

On Thursday, AAP MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer had accused the ABVP of issuing threats to influence voters.

The BJP-backed outfit's Punjab secretary Jaskaran Singh Bhullar said the ABVP was the world's largest student organisation that had been continuously working for the interests of students for decades.

“This growing trust and support among students appear to be a cause of concern for the Punjab Government,” he said.

Attempt to intimidate workers, says ABVP

He further said, “Why has AAP appointed a Lok Sabha member and an MLA for a student-centric election? Does the state government intend to exert political influence over the independent decision-making of university students?”

He claimed resentment prevailed among university students over at least six instances of paper leak in the state during the AAP rule.

Outgoing Punjab University Campus Students' Council (PUCSC) president Gauravveer Singh Sohal alleged that attempts were being made to "intimidate" ABVP workers.

“The university campus belongs to its students, and every student has the right to express his views without fear. AAP is bringing outsiders to the campus for campaigning, misbehaving with students, and attempting to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of the campus,” he alleged.